Norwalk Police Arrest Brothers On Drug Charges, Seize Two Guns
A loaded handgun tucked into the space where a radio used to be in an abandoned Honda and a shotgun were found as Norwalk officers swooped in and arrested two brothers in a drug raid Tuesday afternoon, police said. Kevin Del Rosario, 23, and Brian Martinez, 27, of 379 Westport Ave., were arrested by Special Services officers who had had the residence under surveillance, police said.
