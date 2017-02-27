Norwalk Police Announce Promotion Of Detective
The Norwalk Police Department announced the promotion of Detective Brendan Collins at a meeting of the Police Commission on Monday. Collins is a nine-year veteran of the department and has worked in the Patrol Division.
