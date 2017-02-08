Norwalk Mayor Rilling Declares Snow E...

Norwalk Mayor Rilling Declares Snow Emergency: Move Your Car

13 hrs ago Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

Mayor Harry Rilling has declared a snow emergency for Norwalk, effective at 6 p.m. Wednesday in advance of a winter storm expected to dump up to a foot of snow across the area by Thursday afternoon. In order to allow Public Works crews to plow, residents are reminded to move their vehicles off the streets.

Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.

