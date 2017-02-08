Norwalk Mayor Rilling Declares Snow Emergency: Move Your Car
Mayor Harry Rilling has declared a snow emergency for Norwalk, effective at 6 p.m. Wednesday in advance of a winter storm expected to dump up to a foot of snow across the area by Thursday afternoon. In order to allow Public Works crews to plow, residents are reminded to move their vehicles off the streets.
