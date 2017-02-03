Norwalk Lieutenant Works Final Day After 31 Years On Police Force
Lieutenant Paul Vinett worked his final day at the Norwalk Police Department Wednesday after serving on the force for 31 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ...
|36 min
|Robin Hood
|1
|Bridgeport Man Arrested On Second Degree Forger...
|7 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|White privilege' essay contest ruffles upscale ...
|Feb 2
|Afrikan American
|21
|3 new breeds are ready to run with Westminster ...
|Feb 2
|Parden Pard
|2
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 1
|a-citizen
|500
|Stamford Mayor Blasts Trump's Muslim Ban, Incre...
|Feb 1
|Sam
|2
|Man Charged With Cutting Off Police Cruiser In ...
|Jan 31
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC