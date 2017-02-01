Norwalk K9 Joins Search For Overnight...

Norwalk K9 Joins Search For Overnight Burglary Suspect In Fairfield

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

Shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to an alarm at Star Towing and gas station on Jennings Road, police said. They found the front door glass shattered but still in place, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White privilege' essay contest ruffles upscale ... 3 hr Afrikan American 21
News 3 new breeds are ready to run with Westminster ... 3 hr Parden Pard 2
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Wed a-citizen 500
News Stamford Mayor Blasts Trump's Muslim Ban, Incre... Wed Sam 2
News Man Charged With Cutting Off Police Cruiser In ... Tue BPT 1
Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t... Jan 31 Robby Rob 1
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Jan 28 Mbdangelo 72
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,167 • Total comments across all topics: 278,498,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC