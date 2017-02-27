Norwalk insulation firm sold to Flori...

Norwalk insulation firm sold to Florida company

The Mr. Insulfoam facility at 139 Woodward Ave. in Norwalk, Conn. In February 2017, the company was acquired by TopBuild, an insulation installer based in Daytona Beach, Fla.

