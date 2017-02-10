Norwalk Firefighter Charged With Dealing Cocaine While On Duty

A Norwalk firefighter dealt drugs while on duty according to Norwalk Police, who arrested him Thursday afternoon as he sold cocaine to an undercover police officer. Mark W. Monroe, 45, of 4 June Ave., is also facing weapons charges after police discovered a loaded .45 calibre handgun on top of a dresser in his bedroom that wasn't safely stored and could be accessed by minor children in the home.

