Norwalk Driver Busted Going 96 MPH On Westport Streets
Westport police charged a Norwalk man with reckless driving and disobeying the signal of police officer after he was observed reaching speeds of 96 miles per hour. Christopher Anderson, 56, was arrested on Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. after an officer was running a radar detail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.
