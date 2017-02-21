New Canaan Man Challenges Norwalk Cop To Arrest Him In Shoplifting Case
A Norwalk Police officer took up a New Canaan man's offer to be arrested and slapped handcuffs on the man in an incident that started with an alleged shoplifting at the Bob's Store late Monday afternoon. Alexander Hartley, 23, of 10 Snowberry Lane was charged with sixth-degree larceny, interfering with an officer and third-degree criminal trespass.
