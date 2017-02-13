Metro-North Reports Fallen Trees In Greenwich; Harlem Line Service Stopped
UPDATED: GREENWICH, Conn. - Trains were delayed up to 30 minutes on the New Haven Line due to fallen trees in the vicinity of the Old Greenwich train station, Metro-North reported via Twitter at about 12:45 p.m. Monday.
