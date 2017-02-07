Massachusetts Woman, 48, Charged With...

Massachusetts Woman, 48, Charged With Stalking Westport Man

Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

A Massachusetts woman is facing stalking and other charges after she violated a protective order and contacted a Westport man, Westport police said. A man reported he had been contacted by Susan Berry, 48, of Marblehead, Mass., which violated a protection order issued by Norwalk Super Court.

