Mark Twain Library celebrates Black History Month with show
Westport actress, singer and poet Kimberly Wilson performs her one-woman play, " A Journey," at the Norwalk Comunity College's PepsiCo Theater in Norwalk, Conn. The play revolves around the stories of seven women of African-American descent from seven different timelines and was sponsored by the college's African Culture Club.
