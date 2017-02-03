Malloy's pension plan has Norwalk school officials worried

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced on Friday that his upcoming budget proposal will shift one third of the annual $1.2 billion state contribution for teacher pensions, to the towns and cities. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced on Friday that his upcoming budget proposal will shift one third of the annual $1.2 billion state contribution for teacher pensions, to the towns and cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.