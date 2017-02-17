Malloy looks to double down on beverage-deposit law

LInda Cerratio, center, and her daughter, Karissa, right, return bottles and cans to redeem the five-cent deposit at Stop and Shop on Connecticut Avenue Friday, February 17, 2017, in Norwalk, Conn. Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has proposed doubling the five-cent deposit on beverages, provoking retailers and environmentalists alike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.