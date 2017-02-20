Iconic Wienermobile is coming to Danbury

Iconic Wienermobile is coming to Danbury

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Driving a giant sausage on wheels is not your typical first job out of college. But last June, when the Kraft Heinz Company advertised the one-year job opportunity on its website and campuses across the country, more than 1,500 people applied.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s... 15 hr BPT 1
News A West Side story (May '09) Thu tony g 15
News Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI Feb 9 portstewart 1
News Ganim slips into Fairfield for Trump-like stunt Feb 8 BPT 3
News New Canaan police: Fairfield woman stopped on e... Feb 8 Patrick M 1
News Fairfield Cops: Woman, 56, Charged With Stealin... Feb 8 Sad 1
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb 8 Bob Is A Queen 503
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,277 • Total comments across all topics: 278,782,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC