Himes Blasts Trump's Policies Before Cheering Crowd In Norwalk
NORWALK, Conn. - A huge crowd cheered on U.S. Rep. Jim Himes on Tuesday evening as over 1,100 people filled every seat at Norwalk Concert Hall - and more people stood outside - as the congressman held his first town hall meeting with voters since Donald Trump was inaugurated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|1 hr
|BPT
|1
|Vitro's Package Store in Bridgeport, Conn. Frid...
|19 hr
|Erik
|2
|Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho...
|Feb 17
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|Feb 14
|AIPAC is treason
|2
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Feb 13
|Robdny
|3
|Diageo employees help to feed the needy
|Feb 12
|America Gentleman...
|1
|A West Side story (May '09)
|Feb 9
|tony g
|15
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC