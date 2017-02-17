Gov. Malloy looks to overturn CT's mi...

Gov. Malloy looks to overturn CT's minimum bottle pricing law

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

The law sets what Connecticut store owners can charge for alcohol. Malloy's latest proposal is set to be discussed today at a hearing at the capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho... Feb 17 Samuels Furnace Man 3
News Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI Feb 14 AIPAC is treason 2
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s... Feb 13 Robdny 3
News Diageo employees help to feed the needy Feb 12 America Gentleman... 1
News A West Side story (May '09) Feb 9 tony g 15
News Ganim slips into Fairfield for Trump-like stunt Feb 8 BPT 3
News New Canaan police: Fairfield woman stopped on e... Feb 8 Patrick M 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,254 • Total comments across all topics: 279,044,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC