For Valentine's Day, Enjoy Dinner - A...

For Valentine's Day, Enjoy Dinner - And Get Married - At Darien Restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Wilton Daily Voice

Dinner, a show and dancing are all romantic ways to express how much you love your significant other on Valentine's Day, but what would top all of these? Getting married, says Justice of the Peace Mary C. Pugh. Every Valentine's Day for over five years, couples have been coming to the Vow Renewal & Wedding Ceremony she hosts at the Waters Edge at Giovanni's in Darien to do just that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ganim slips into Fairfield for Trump-like stunt 10 hr BPT 3
News New Canaan police: Fairfield woman stopped on e... 17 hr Patrick M 1
News Fairfield Cops: Woman, 56, Charged With Stealin... 17 hr Sad 1
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Wed Bob Is A Queen 504
WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15) Feb 6 Robby Rob 11
News Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ... Feb 5 Trump Plotza 2
News Bridgeport Man Arrested On Second Degree Forger... Feb 5 Samuels Furnace Man 3
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,808 • Total comments across all topics: 278,699,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC