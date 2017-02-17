Firefighters Pay Tribute to One of Their Own
Under an American flag held aloft by the Westport and Wilton Fire Department ladder trucks, the Connecticut Firefighters Pipes and Drums today joined firefighters from Westport, Bridgeport, Norwalk, and Wilton to pay tribute to Philip Reeves, a former Westport, Wilton, and Bridgeport firefighter and U.S. Army veteran who died Feb. 7 at age 57. The funeral service at St. Matthew's Presbyterian Church, Wilton, was followed by a burial ceremony with a 21-gun salute and presentation of the folded casket flag to his wife, Robyn.
