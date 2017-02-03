Firefighters from numerous towns batt...

Firefighters from numerous towns battle Wilton house fire

Wilton firefighters respond to a single-family house on fire on Shadow Lane Thursday evening in Wilton. The surrounding towns of Ridgefield, Georgetown, Norwalk, Weston New Canaan and Westport provided mutual aid and extra tanker trucks to battle the blaze.

