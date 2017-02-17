Fire in New Canaan duplex bathroom wall

Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Units from New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford and Vista, N.Y. responded to a fire in the bathroom wall of a River Street house Friday, Feb. 17. According to Fire Chief Jack Hennessey , the fire began in the wall of a bathroom of a two-family home under renovation. The call came in around 1:45 p.m. and units began leaving the scene around 2:30 p.m. The scene was officially cleared by 3 p.m. Hennessey said the fire started to extend but was contained to the bathroom.

Norwalk, CT

