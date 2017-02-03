Fairfield County Cub Scouts have - Winter Blast-Off'

Tiger Cub Scout Sean Boulton of Trumbull Pack 167 tests an Air Foil project during the Powahay District Cub Scout Winter Blast-Off at the Stamford Museum and Nature Center in Stamford on Feb. 4, 2017. Tiger Cub Scout Sean Boulton of Trumbull Pack 167 tests an Air Foil project during the Powahay District Cub Scout Winter Blast-Off at the Stamford Museum and Nature Center in Stamford on Feb. 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.