Easton teen wins Norwalk Symphony contest

Kate Wegener , a 16-year-old at Joel Barlow High School , wowed the judges last weekend with her performance of Mozart's Concerto for Oboe in C Major. "Kate ... was a clear winner for the Concerto level, having 30 more points than the next highest score," Rebecca Christopherson , chair of the symphony's Young Artists Festival, said in a statement.

