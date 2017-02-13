Duff Proposes Alternative 'Fix It First' Plan To Modernize Norwalk Schools
A group parents, legislators and school officials gathered outside Jefferson Elementary on a windy Monday morning to explain "Fix It First" - their new proposal to modernize Norwalk's public schools. The plan proposes improving and modernizing all of the existing school buildings in the Norwalk School District - before any new schools are built to deal with the district's growing enrollment of students.
