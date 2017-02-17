Duff: Norwalk Wins State Grant to Clean Up SoNo's Ryan Park
Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff today hailed the news that Norwalk has been selected to receive a $2 million state grant to remediate the 2.2-acre Ryan Park in South Norwalk. The park, which has been closed since contamination was discovered that was not addressed when the park was built on former industrial land.
