Drinks and tidbits to make an Oscar party shine
Looking for an elegant, but simple way, to celebrate Oscar night? Chef Rolando Guardado, of Cotto restaurant in Stamford, suggests wrapping an asparagus spear with prosciutto and drizzling it with balsamic glaze. less Looking for an elegant, but simple way, to celebrate Oscar night? Chef Rolando Guardado, of Cotto restaurant in Stamford, suggests wrapping an asparagus spear with prosciutto and drizzling it with balsamic ... more Tom Siano, bar manager at Peaches in Norwalk, takes a lighter to a garnish on a cocktail he created for an Oscar-themed viewing party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vitro's Package Store in Bridgeport, Conn. Frid...
|6 hr
|Erik
|2
|Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho...
|Feb 17
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|Feb 14
|AIPAC is treason
|2
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Feb 13
|Robdny
|3
|Diageo employees help to feed the needy
|Feb 12
|America Gentleman...
|1
|A West Side story (May '09)
|Feb 9
|tony g
|15
|Ganim slips into Fairfield for Trump-like stunt
|Feb 8
|BPT
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC