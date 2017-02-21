Drinks and tidbits to make an Oscar party shine

Looking for an elegant, but simple way, to celebrate Oscar night? Chef Rolando Guardado, of Cotto restaurant in Stamford, suggests wrapping an asparagus spear with prosciutto and drizzling it with balsamic glaze. less Looking for an elegant, but simple way, to celebrate Oscar night? Chef Rolando Guardado, of Cotto restaurant in Stamford, suggests wrapping an asparagus spear with prosciutto and drizzling it with balsamic ... more Tom Siano, bar manager at Peaches in Norwalk, takes a lighter to a garnish on a cocktail he created for an Oscar-themed viewing party.

