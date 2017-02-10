Diageo employees help to feed the needy

Diageo employees help to feed the needy

There are 1 comment on the Fairfield Citizen-News story from Saturday, titled Diageo employees help to feed the needy. In it, Fairfield Citizen-News reports that:

Bridgeport Rescue Missions volunteer coordinator, Courtney Pandolfi and Diageo employee, Meeta Satsangi, load donations from the mission's Stuff-a-Truck food drive Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Stop & Shop on Main Avenue in Norwalk. The mission's food pantry historically runs low in the winter months, and they're asking the community to help feed hungry families and individuals throughout coastal Fairfield County.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

America Gentleman Sam

Since: Dec 15

445

Dallas, TX

#1 4 hrs ago
God bless the Missions for their hard work.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s... 5 hr America Gentleman... 2
News A West Side story (May '09) Feb 9 tony g 15
News Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI Feb 9 portstewart 1
News Ganim slips into Fairfield for Trump-like stunt Feb 8 BPT 3
News New Canaan police: Fairfield woman stopped on e... Feb 8 Patrick M 1
News Fairfield Cops: Woman, 56, Charged With Stealin... Feb 8 Sad 1
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb 8 Bob Is A Queen 503
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,346 • Total comments across all topics: 278,800,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC