Diageo employees help to feed the needy
There are 1 comment on the Fairfield Citizen-News story from Saturday, titled Diageo employees help to feed the needy. In it, Fairfield Citizen-News reports that:
Bridgeport Rescue Missions volunteer coordinator, Courtney Pandolfi and Diageo employee, Meeta Satsangi, load donations from the mission's Stuff-a-Truck food drive Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Stop & Shop on Main Avenue in Norwalk. The mission's food pantry historically runs low in the winter months, and they're asking the community to help feed hungry families and individuals throughout coastal Fairfield County.
God bless the Missions for their hard work.
