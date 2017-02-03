Designate A Driver: Norwalk Police Ad...

Designate A Driver: Norwalk Police Add DUI Units For Super Bowl

The Norwalk Police Department will have additional units on patrol Sunday night to actively search for drunken drivers, according to department officials. The New England Patriots are set to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Houston, Texas.

