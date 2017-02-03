Designate A Driver: Norwalk Police Add DUI Units For Super Bowl
The Norwalk Police Department will have additional units on patrol Sunday night to actively search for drunken drivers, according to department officials. The New England Patriots are set to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Houston, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|14 hr
|Robby Rob
|11
|Stamford Mayor David Martin joins coalition to ...
|18 hr
|Trump Plotza
|2
|Bridgeport Man Arrested On Second Degree Forger...
|22 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|White privilege' essay contest ruffles upscale ...
|Feb 2
|Afrikan American
|21
|3 new breeds are ready to run with Westminster ...
|Feb 2
|Parden Pard
|2
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 1
|a-citizen
|500
|Stamford Mayor Blasts Trump's Muslim Ban, Incre...
|Feb 1
|Sam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC