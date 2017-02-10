Darien Restaurant Dishes Up Dinner - ...

Darien Restaurant Dishes Up Dinner - And Weddings - For Valentine's Day

Dinner, a show and dancing are all romantic ways to express how much you love your significant other on Valentine's Day, but what would top all of these? Getting married, says Justice of the Peace Mary C. Pugh. Every Valentine's Day for over five years, couples have been coming to the Vow Renewal & Wedding Ceremony she hosts at the Waters Edge at Giovanni's in Darien to do just that.

