Darien church honors Norwalk refugee ...

Darien church honors Norwalk refugee family

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

Ali Almeoqdad, left, a Syrian refugee who arrived in Norwalk last month, and Azzeim Mahmoud, imam for the Al Madany Islamic Center of Norwalk, were the guests of honor at the "Welcome the Refugee" event at St. Luke's Parish on Tuesday in Darien. less Ali Almeoqdad, left, a Syrian refugee who arrived in Norwalk last month, and Azzeim Mahmoud, imam for the Al Madany Islamic Center of Norwalk, were the guests of honor at the "Welcome the Refugee" event at ... more Azzeim Mahmoud, imam of Al Madany Islamic Center of Norwalk, addresses the crowd at the "Welcome the Refugee" event at St. Luke's Parish, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Darien, Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s... 12 hr Robdny 3
News Diageo employees help to feed the needy Sun America Gentleman... 1
News A West Side story (May '09) Feb 9 tony g 15
News Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI Feb 9 portstewart 1
News Ganim slips into Fairfield for Trump-like stunt Feb 8 BPT 3
News New Canaan police: Fairfield woman stopped on e... Feb 8 Patrick M 1
News Fairfield Cops: Woman, 56, Charged With Stealin... Feb 8 Sad 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Fairfield County was issued at February 13 at 1:02PM EST

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,088 • Total comments across all topics: 278,826,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC