Darien church honors Norwalk refugee family

Ali Almeoqdad, left, a Syrian refugee who arrived in Norwalk last month, and Azzeim Mahmoud, imam for the Al Madany Islamic Center of Norwalk, were the guests of honor at the "Welcome the Refugee" event at St. Luke's Parish on Tuesday in Darien. less Ali Almeoqdad, left, a Syrian refugee who arrived in Norwalk last month, and Azzeim Mahmoud, imam for the Al Madany Islamic Center of Norwalk, were the guests of honor at the "Welcome the Refugee" event at ... more Azzeim Mahmoud, imam of Al Madany Islamic Center of Norwalk, addresses the crowd at the "Welcome the Refugee" event at St. Luke's Parish, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Darien, Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.