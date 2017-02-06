Danbury apartment complex sells for $...

Danbury apartment complex sells for $32.25 million

Hillcroft at Danbury, a 192-apartment home community in Danbury, Conn., has sold for $32.25 million to Timberline Real Estate Ventures. Hillcroft at Danbury, a 192-apartment home community in Danbury, Conn., has sold for $32.25 million to Timberline Real Estate Ventures.

