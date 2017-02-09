CTTransit Pulls Buses Off The Roads Due To Snowy Conditions
Due to worsening snow conditions CTtransit bus service was suspended at noon Thursday, the state bus service reported on its website and via Twitter. CTTransit provides bus service in and around Greenwich, Stamford, Darien and Norwalk as well as in Hartford, New Haven, Waterbury, New Britain, Bristol, Meriden and Wallingford.
