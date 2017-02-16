Cruise The Danube With Fairfield, Nor...

Cruise The Danube With Fairfield, Norwalk Chambers Of Commerce

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Stamford Daily Voice

A group from the Fairfield and Norwalk Chambers of Commerce will take a river cruise on the Danube in September. Those interested in joining the trip may attend a presentation Tuesday, Feb. 21 at The Boathouse Restaurant at Saugatuck Rowing Club in Westport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho... 1 hr Bay 2
News Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI Feb 14 AIPAC is treason 2
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s... Feb 13 Robdny 3
News Diageo employees help to feed the needy Feb 12 America Gentleman... 1
News A West Side story (May '09) Feb 9 tony g 15
News Ganim slips into Fairfield for Trump-like stunt Feb 8 BPT 3
News New Canaan police: Fairfield woman stopped on e... Feb 8 Patrick M 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,852 • Total comments across all topics: 278,943,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC