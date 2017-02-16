Cruise The Danube With Fairfield, Norwalk Chambers Of Commerce
A group from the Fairfield and Norwalk Chambers of Commerce will take a river cruise on the Danube in September. Those interested in joining the trip may attend a presentation Tuesday, Feb. 21 at The Boathouse Restaurant at Saugatuck Rowing Club in Westport.
