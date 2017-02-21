Coyote attacks small dog in Weston

Officer Mark Harper say the family let out the dog for only a few minutes Tuesday night, and then it was gone. The dog was taken into the woods near the family's Old Orchard Drive home and was found with serious neck and head wounds.

