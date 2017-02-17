Chef Fulfills Her Dream With Norwalk's Fragrant Basil Juice Cafe

Tanisha Williams, a native of Jamaica, began collecting recipes at 9 and started a side business as a personal chef at 19. She dubbed that business the Fragrant Basil Personal Chef Service. And now she runs Fragrant Basil Juice Cafe at 11 Main St. in Norwalk, an organic and gluten-free restaurant that opened at its current location in June.

