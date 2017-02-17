Chef Fulfills Her Dream With Norwalk's Fragrant Basil Juice Cafe
Tanisha Williams, a native of Jamaica, began collecting recipes at 9 and started a side business as a personal chef at 19. She dubbed that business the Fragrant Basil Personal Chef Service. And now she runs Fragrant Basil Juice Cafe at 11 Main St. in Norwalk, an organic and gluten-free restaurant that opened at its current location in June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho...
|Feb 17
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|Feb 14
|AIPAC is treason
|2
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Feb 13
|Robdny
|3
|Diageo employees help to feed the needy
|Feb 12
|America Gentleman...
|1
|A West Side story (May '09)
|Feb 9
|tony g
|15
|Ganim slips into Fairfield for Trump-like stunt
|Feb 8
|BPT
|3
|New Canaan police: Fairfield woman stopped on e...
|Feb 8
|Patrick M
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC