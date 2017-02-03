Chambers of commerce plan Danube cruise
The Greater Norwalk Chamber of Commerce , together with the Fairfield , Westport-Weston and Danbury Chambers , will be taking a group trip to the scenic Danube River, stopping at Imperial cities along the way, departing Sept. 28 and returning Oct. 7. Chamber members, guests, family and the public are invited to visit one of the most spectacular rivers in the world, the Danube.
