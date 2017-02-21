'Broadway Bound' Student Showcase Shines At Weston Church
Emmanuel Church in Weston will host Weston High School's "Broadway Bound: A Tribute to WHS Company" on Sunday, Feb. 26. The event begins at 4 p.m. and salutes the talent of aspiring young actors and singers at Weston High School, specifically WHS Company. The annual Broadway Bound showcase will feature music from the Greater Bridgeport Symphony String Quartet and will be coupled with a preview of Company's March performance, Little Shop of Horrors.
