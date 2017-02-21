Bike shop owner: Warm weather boosts ...

Bike shop owner: Warm weather boosts sales

With recent warm weather, a Norwalk bicycle shop owner says sales are outpacing the norms for this time of year. Alex Stanek, the owner of Smart Cycles, says business this time of year is normally made up of a few people seeking high-end bikes, but the early warm weather prompted an uptick in recreational riders.

