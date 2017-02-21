Beloved Parrot Missing After Fatal Norwalk House Fire
The family of a woman who died in a house fire in Norwalk this weekend is hoping to recover the woman's pet parrot, who has been missing since Sunday. Penne is a yellow-naped green Amazon parrot who went missing after the fire on Bettswood Road Sunday morning.
