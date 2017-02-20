Aquarium seeks citizen-scientists for - FrogWatch'
The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk is seeking citizen-scientist volunteers who will leap at the chance to participate in a new "FrogWatch" census this spring and summer. This "FrogWatch" effort is a collaboration between The Maritime Aquarium, Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo and Yale's Peabody Museum of Natural History to monitor area frog populations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|1 hr
|BPT
|1
|A West Side story (May '09)
|Thu
|tony g
|15
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|Thu
|portstewart
|1
|Ganim slips into Fairfield for Trump-like stunt
|Wed
|BPT
|3
|New Canaan police: Fairfield woman stopped on e...
|Wed
|Patrick M
|1
|Fairfield Cops: Woman, 56, Charged With Stealin...
|Feb 8
|Sad
|1
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Feb 8
|Bob Is A Queen
|503
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC