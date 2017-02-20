Aquarium seeks citizen-scientists for...

Aquarium seeks citizen-scientists for - FrogWatch'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Connecticut Post

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk is seeking citizen-scientist volunteers who will leap at the chance to participate in a new "FrogWatch" census this spring and summer. This "FrogWatch" effort is a collaboration between The Maritime Aquarium, Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo and Yale's Peabody Museum of Natural History to monitor area frog populations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s... 1 hr BPT 1
News A West Side story (May '09) Thu tony g 15
News Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI Thu portstewart 1
News Ganim slips into Fairfield for Trump-like stunt Wed BPT 3
News New Canaan police: Fairfield woman stopped on e... Wed Patrick M 1
News Fairfield Cops: Woman, 56, Charged With Stealin... Feb 8 Sad 1
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Feb 8 Bob Is A Queen 503
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,580 • Total comments across all topics: 278,763,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC