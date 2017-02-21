App aims to stop food waste, fight local hunger
The Norwalk-based company says one of its goals is to take food that would otherwise be wasted and put it in the hands of people who need it. Organizations that are already taking part are the food pantry at Norwalk Community College and the local Costco store, as well as the Fairfield Trader Joe's and the Black Rock Food Pantry.
