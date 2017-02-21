App aims to stop food waste, fight lo...

App aims to stop food waste, fight local hunger

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

The Norwalk-based company says one of its goals is to take food that would otherwise be wasted and put it in the hands of people who need it. Organizations that are already taking part are the food pantry at Norwalk Community College and the local Costco store, as well as the Fairfield Trader Joe's and the Black Rock Food Pantry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time Wed BPT 1
News Vitro's Package Store in Bridgeport, Conn. Frid... Tue Erik 2
News Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho... Feb 17 Samuels Furnace Man 3
News Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI Feb 14 AIPAC is treason 2
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s... Feb 13 Robdny 3
News Diageo employees help to feed the needy Feb 12 America Gentleman... 1
News A West Side story (May '09) Feb 9 tony g 15
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,263 • Total comments across all topics: 279,091,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC