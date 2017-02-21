An Eversource lineman on the job in April 2016 in Westport, Conn.
Eversource Energy is readying for a critical series of hearings in New Hampshire that will determine if the company can proceed as planned with its Northern Pass project to import electricity to New England generated by dams in Canada. Eighteen months after New England's largest utility filed its Northern Pass proposal with regulators, New Hampshire has scheduled hearings beginning April 4 and extending through July, promising a decision by the end of September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WPKN's transmitter on borrowed time
|1 hr
|BPT
|1
|Vitro's Package Store in Bridgeport, Conn. Frid...
|19 hr
|Erik
|2
|Navin's girlfriend makes court appearance in ho...
|Feb 17
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|Feb 14
|AIPAC is treason
|2
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s...
|Feb 13
|Robdny
|3
|Diageo employees help to feed the needy
|Feb 12
|America Gentleman...
|1
|A West Side story (May '09)
|Feb 9
|tony g
|15
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC