An artist rendering from 2013 of the ...

An artist rendering from 2013 of the proposed Washington Village housing project in Norwalk, Conn.

The existing Washington Village complex was damaged in flooding produced by the 2012 storm Sandy, with the new development to include nearly 275 apartments in South Norwalk. To prevent future storm damage, construction will be coordinated with public infrastructure improvements throughout Norwalk to raise the elevation grade of nearby streets by bout three feet.

