3 New Dog Breeds, Plus Cats, Readying For Westminster Dog Show
The Pumi is seen during a press conference January 30, 2017 in New York to announce the new breeds eligible to compete in the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. NEW YORK - A winsome but hardworking Hungarian herding dog, a swift and ancient African hound and a playful, fur-free terrier are about to get their first shot at the most famous U.S. canine championship.
