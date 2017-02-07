3 new breeds added to Westminster dog show pack

AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews - Toby, 5, left, and Izzy, 4, both sloughi breeds from Illinois owners, are among three new breeds competing in the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden, Feb. 13-14. AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews - Zsa Zsa, a pumi breed owned by Nancy Nelson from Norwalk, Conn., is also one of the new breeds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.