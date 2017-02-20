2017 Ridgefield Independent Film Festival selections
The Ridgefield Independent Film Festival has announced its 2017 selections. The annual festival, in its second year, runs May 19-21 and will screen 55 films from 19 countries at various venues in Ridgefield.
