2017 Ridgefield Independent Film Fest...

2017 Ridgefield Independent Film Festival selections

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Milford Mirror

The Ridgefield Independent Film Festival has announced its 2017 selections. The annual festival, in its second year, runs May 19-21 and will screen 55 films from 19 countries at various venues in Ridgefield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milford Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Diageo employees help to feed the needy 22 min America Gentleman... 1
News Bridgeport man charged in Stamford Super Bowl s... 33 min America Gentleman... 2
News A West Side story (May '09) Thu tony g 15
News Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI Feb 9 portstewart 1
News Ganim slips into Fairfield for Trump-like stunt Feb 8 BPT 3
News New Canaan police: Fairfield woman stopped on e... Feb 8 Patrick M 1
News Fairfield Cops: Woman, 56, Charged With Stealin... Feb 8 Sad 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Fairfield County was issued at February 12 at 11:06AM EST

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,463 • Total comments across all topics: 278,794,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC