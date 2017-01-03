Woman Crushed To Death By Own Car Door In Norwalk
Norwalk Police are asking for the public's help in the investigation into the death of a woman who was crushed to death by her car door after the vehicle rolled forward and collided with another vehicle on Camp Street Sunday afternoon. Police are trying to piece together what happened and why the woman exited her 2015 Lexus SUV just before the accident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|16 hr
|Person Who Really...
|15
|Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ...
|Sat
|cher01
|2
|Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair...
|Jan 5
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|Jan 5
|Samuels Furnace Man
|8
|Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13)
|Jan 4
|Brett Saltus
|34
|John Dupee from Hansen Vs Predator
|Jan 4
|Guest
|1
|Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu...
|Jan 3
|BPT
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC