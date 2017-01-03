Woman Crushed To Death By Own Car Doo...

Woman Crushed To Death By Own Car Door In Norwalk

Norwalk Police are asking for the public's help in the investigation into the death of a woman who was crushed to death by her car door after the vehicle rolled forward and collided with another vehicle on Camp Street Sunday afternoon. Police are trying to piece together what happened and why the woman exited her 2015 Lexus SUV just before the accident.

