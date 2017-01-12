With Trump, Civil Rights struggles seen returning
Students with Regional Center for the Arts in Trumbull perform 'A World that Listens" during the 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration and Observance at the Westport Country Playhouse on Sunday january 15, 2017 in Westport Conn. less Students with Regional Center for the Arts in Trumbull perform 'A World that Listens" during the 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration and Observance at the Westport Country Playhouse on Sunday ... more The Men's Community Gospel Choir of Norwalk perfom a civil rights medley during the 11th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration and Observance at the Westport Country Playhouse on Sunday january 15, 2017 in Westport Conn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I am not clean
|4 hr
|ffctguitar
|2
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|22 hr
|Monkey6196
|494
|Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ...
|Jan 13
|BPT
|1
|Darien Police: Blood-Stained Bandage Leads To A...
|Jan 11
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair...
|Jan 11
|Alfie
|5
|swisher int. -- senior executive -- sued in fe...
|Jan 10
|beverley
|1
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Jan 8
|Person Who Really...
|15
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC