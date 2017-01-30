Westport Police: Norwalk Woman Facing New Charges For Theft From Vehicles
A woman already facing charges for allegedly stealing items from vehicles parked at Saugatuck Elementary School is facing new charges in connection with a theft from a vehicle in a neighboring parking lot. Jessica Sullivan, 40, of 259 Flax Hill Road, Norwalk, was charged with third-degree burglary and sixth-degree larceny.
