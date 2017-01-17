Volunteer Enjoys Weekly Words With Senior At New Canaan's Waveny LifeCare
Raimi Jones' foil in her weekly Scrabble games at Waveny LifeCare Network in New Canaan does not like to lose. That's one thing the Easton volunteer learned when she started her assignment that she found through Norwalk-based Volunteer Square three years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|43 min
|Samuels Furnace Man
|7
|Fairfield police: Bridgeport man drove drunk, h...
|4 hr
|BPT
|5
|Young speakers honor King in Greenwich
|Thu
|BPT
|2
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|Wed
|thegenuinephyllis
|10
|A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line
|Jan 17
|BPT
|6
|Gibbs College campus will be shut down (Feb '08)
|Jan 16
|Mona
|112
|I am not clean
|Jan 16
|ffctguitar
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC